Douglas Seigel, age 58, died on April 5, 2023, in Farmingdale, NJ. He is survived by his mother Monna Hillard, his sisters Cheryl Morlote and Stacey Seigel, his brothers Dana Seigel and Christopher Seigel, his nephews Ethan Morlote and Jacob Seigel and his niece Katharine Seigel.



Douglas was an outdoorsman, artist, and musician