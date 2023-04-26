BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council Tuesday adopted a $115,467,763 municipal budget for fiscal 2023 following a a public hearing and approval of an amendment to avoid an increase in the local tax levy.

“By keeping our tax levy stable, we have actually slightly decreased the local purpose tax rate,” Mayor Lisa Crate said. “I’m proud to support a budget that streamlines our expenditures and ensures tight fiscal management as needed to support our taxpayers during these tough economic times.”

The total general appropriations for the budget is broken down into the following amounts: general appropriations for municipal purposes within CAPS is $91,249,125; other operations is $865,157; additional appropriations offset by revenues is $2,031,051; and the total operations excluded from CAPS is $4,210,842.

Mayor Crate said, “Over the past several weeks I’ve worked with our financial team to review every line item of our budget to look for ways to keep our tax levy stable. By sharpening our pencils and reviewing our operations further, we were able to identify operating costs that we were able to reduce.”

The township council adopted the 2023 budget, as well as the amendment to the budget unanimously.

