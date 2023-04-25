BRIELLE — A municipal budget of $11,717,821 for fiscal 2023 was approved by the mayor and council Monday night following a public hearing.

The new budget calls for $9,110,572.76 to be raised through borough taxation.

Councilman John Visceglia said that while the spending plan calls for new increases, “residents should remain aware of the fact that the municipal rate represents only 29 percent of your total tax dollars, the balance, 71 percent, goes to the school and the county.”

Borough Auditor Robert Hulsart, who was also in attendance, explained that a $1.65 million surplus listed in the municipal budget is a revenue that the borough utilizes to help stabilize the tax rate. He said this year’s surplus “is actually slightly less than last year.”

Mr. Hulsart said that the borough does its best to keep the surplus consistent every year. There are always unforeseen factors, he said, but officials do their best to look as far ahead as 2025 “so we can get a good picture of where we’re going.”

