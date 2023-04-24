BELMAR — More than 100 participants of all ages and areas attended the second annual Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh Autism Awareness Polar Plunge on Saturday, April 22.

With the help of more than 600 donors, the club raised at least $80,000, which will be donated to Autism Awareness and the Borough of Belmar, among other nonprofit entities.

“My wife and I have dedicated our lives to raising awareness,” said Plunge co-chair Anthony Kelly. “For me it’s an opportunity work with the club and raise money…we have grown in leaps and bounds since last year.”

