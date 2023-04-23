WALL TOWNSHIP — Additional criminal charges have been filed against James Cadigan, the Wall Township Police Department Sergeant accused of stealing more than $75,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association [PBA] chapter, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday.

Sgt. Cadigan, 41, is charged with second-degree Official Misconduct, third-degree Theft by Deception, third-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking, and fourth-degree Falsifying Records, in addition to the original charge of second-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking, which was issued by the Monmouth County Prosecutor [MCPO] last December.

The investigation into Sgt. Cadigan’s activities was initiated last year by the MCPO Professional Responsibility & Bias Crime Bureau upon receipt of a referral by the Wall Township PBA Local No. 234, which had discovered that a significant amount of cash proceeds was missing following the PBA’s “Pignic,” an annual summertime barbecue fundraiser. The PBA annually donates proceeds from the event to various charitable organizations.

Sgt. Cadigan was solely responsible for orchestrating and running the event in 2022 and in many preceding years.

In addition to confirming that a significant amount of cash was missing from the Pignic proceeds, the investigation revealed that starting at least in 2018 and in each year thereafter, Sgt. Cadigan made numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals from multiple PBA bank accounts and wrote checks to himself and to cash from these accounts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact MCPO Detective Brian Hammarstrom at 800-533-7443.

