BRICK TOWNSHIP — Aimee Lonczak, 50, and Michele Nycz, 58, accused of hoarding 180 animals in their Brick Township home, on Tuesday, April 18, turned down a plea deal that would have seen them serve 364 days in county jail as a condition of probation.

Ocean County Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Becker said that the offer would require the women to plead guilty to two counts of animal cruelty and child neglect. They also would have to perform community service and be barred from owning animals.

State Superior Court Judge Linda Baxter said this offer was the best the two women would receive and once the case proceeds to a grand jury for an indictment, they could be looking at charges that carry the presumption of a state prison term.

Judge Baxter told Ms. Lonczak on Tuesday that she could be indicted on a more serious charge of second-degree child endangerment, which could see her facing five to 10 years in prison on top of potentially facing an additional three to five years in prison on the animal cruelty charges, if convicted.

Judge Baxter told Ms. Nycz that she could face a third-degree child endangerment charge, which could see her serve up to five years, as well as five years on animal cruelty charges.

