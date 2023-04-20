BRICK TOWNSHIP — Eric Manzanares, 23, of Asbury Park, a fugitive from justice relative to the murder of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, has been apprehended by law enforcement in Prince William County, Virginia on April 7.

The incident in which, Mr. Manzanares is accused, occurred on Aug. 27, 2022 in Toms River Township.

Mr. Manzanares is currently being lodged in the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center in Manassas, Virginia, pending extradition to New Jersey.

On. Aug. 27, 2022 at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers from the Toms River Township Police Department responded to the Top Tier Hookah Lounge located at 1769 Hooper Avenue for a report of gunshots having been fired.

Responding officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Mr. Tinsley suffered a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

