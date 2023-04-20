SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights council passed a resolution executing an interlocal fire prevention agreement with Sea Girt at their scheduled meeting on Monday.

An interlocal agreement sharing Fire Prevention Bureau services with the borough of Sea Girt was executed on Monday, April 17. This agreement will allow for a single bureau to conduct commercial fire inspections, complimentary home inspections and other services falling under the umbrella of “fire prevention” services.

“…The way I understand it—and [Borough Administrator John Barrett], you can speak a little bit to this—we had a contract with [Belmar] for our first period that we had used for a while and I think Sea Girt Fire Prevention Bureau, when we were looking at options, gave us a better financial opportunity that we chose to exercise,” Mayor Christopher M. Campion explained, asking Mr. Barrett if it was a fair assessment of the situation.

“Yes, Mayor,” Mr. Barrett said, “we had an interlocal with Belmar for a few years and that expired as of the end of 2022. Ryan Dullea, who headed that department, left the business. He’s also a fireman in his own right besides this [Bureau Chief] job that he had.”

“I was in contact with the administrator who just came on board in Belmar, and it turned out at the same time we had pursued Manasquan for those services, we are getting a better deal overall,” he explained. “There’s less startup cost associated with having to bring this in-house, and Manasquan met with them last week and ironed out the details.”

“I think this is obviously a bonus for us,” Mr. Barrett concluded.

