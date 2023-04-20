LAKE COMO — The Lake Como Board of Education is set to hold a public hearing on its 2023-2024 budget on Thursday, April 27 after approving a tentative budget at its March 14 meeting.

The budget, which tentatively totals $3,891,310, will fund the Lake Como Board of Education’s activities and the receiving districts. The figure represents an approximately two percent increase to tax rates.

The same resolution which authorized submission of the tentative budget also provides for a hearing to be held at the April 27 BOE meeting, introducing the budget to the public for questions and comments.

“Total expenditures for 2023 to ‘24 for the general fund is $3.7 million,” Board Secretary and School Business Administrator Michael Bardsley said, $3.2 million of which is to be raised by taxes. Including “special revenue” funds, which support specific projects, “the total overall budget is almost $3.9 million; again, that’s a two-percent tax levy increase.”

Under the current sending agreement, the students living in Lake Como attend Belmar Elementary School between grades pre-K through eight, and those kids are then sent to Asbury Park High School, Manasquan High School or vocational or arts programs at specialized schools for grades nine through 12. As Lake Como is a nonoperational district, a vast majority of the funds allocated by the Lake Como Board of Education are used for tuition and transportation of the over 400 students from Lake Como.

