AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The borough of Avon-By-The-Sea has announced that the annual borough-wide garage sale will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

“It’s a fun event for both residents and out-of-towners to kick off the spring season,” said Avon Recreation Department Director Doug Carter. “They walk around the town and say hi to the neighbors and to pick up some treasures…When you live at the beach, spring is all about getting ready for the summer fun. The garage sale helps kick off that process.”

This year, the garage sale is being used as a fundraiser for the Avon Recreation Department with a $5 fee being required for participants. This particular event has been around for over 30 years and, according to Mr. Carter, the event brings out around 50 participants.

“I have participated in the garage sale in the past and have gotten to sell and give away some things that would otherwise have ended up in the dumpster,” said Commissioner John Magrini. “It allows things to have a second life.”

Participants can register at the Avon Borough office and will then be included on a map of the town, showing all other participating residents. The map will also be available on the borough website on May 5.

