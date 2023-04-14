POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Beautiful weather greeted participants in the annual Easter Parade on Sunday, April 9 at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

“It was superb,” said Bay Head Mayor William Curtis, one of five judges. “It was very sunny and very nice and there were a lot of participants.”

The parade welcomed boys and girls in categories based on ages, including up to three years, four to six years and seven to 10 years. There was also a twin category, a bonnet category and float category.

“The biggest and best was the bonnets,” said Mr. Curtis. “Ladies and girls went a long way to build a very nice bonnet. They were not outlandish but were all very well done.”

Mr. Curtis said he has been judging the event since before his first year as mayor of Bay Head and has enjoyed attending the event every year.

After being put on hold for two years due to COVID, the parade was brought back last year and returned again this year.

