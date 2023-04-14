POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Garden Club [PPGC] is encouraging borough residents to participate in the No Mow May movement, an international environmental initiative that has gained traction in a number of New Jersey communities.

The borough of Point Pleasant is in support of the idea of No Mow May, especially with a new pollinator garden being unveiled soon at borough hall. The PPGC has also formed a nice synergy with Point Pleasant’s Jersey Friendly Yard Municipal Certification process.

The Municipal Certification process asks towns within the Barnegat Bay Watershed to identify permanent areas designated as “no mow.” Doing so allows towns to avoid the expense, labor and maintenance of caring for an area by establishing a perennial meadow. The boroughs of Point Pleasant and Point Pleasant Beach are creating these meadows in the grassy areas along the intersection of Route 35 and Route 88.

Kate Nelson from the PPGC said the month of May is a crucial time for pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, as they wake up from hibernating during the winter months.

“Pollinators need our help and we need them. Without them, many plants, fruits and vegetables will go extinct. Without those plants, fruits and vegetables, animals that rely on them for food will go extinct. In turn, there will not be enough food to feed all the people on our planet,” she said.

