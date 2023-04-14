EDITOR’S NOTE : The print version of this article incorrectly identified mayoral and council candidates in Column C and D as running mates. The corrected article appears below in full.

POINT BEACH — The ballot positions are now set for the June primary, in which the Republican Club endorsement of Councilwoman Arlene Testa for mayor will be challenged by former Point Beach mayor Stephen Reid and current Council President Doug Vitale.

According to the Ocean County Board of Elections, Ms. Testa and council running mates Caryn Byrnes and Art Gant, the GOP designees, will be listed in Column A on the ballot. Then, by virtue of a drawing, mayor candidate Mr. Reid and Council candidate David Betten will be listed in Column C and mayoral candidate Mr. Vitale and council candidate Kitty Stillufsen in Column D. No one drew Column B.

The drawing came after all the candidates presented the board with the required petitions on March 31.

A vote was held at the Republican Club meeting at the Woman’s Club in Point Pleasant Beach on Thursday, March 23. But what was meant to be a special election meeting turned chaotic as some club members were initially barred from voting due to unpaid club dues. These members included Ms. Testa, Mr. Reid and incumbent Mayor Paul Kanitra, among others.

During the meeting, Mr. Kanitra nominated Ms. Testa for mayor, and the nomination was seconded by Councilwoman Rosa Crowley.

A screening committee had initially recommended Mr. Vitale for the nomination, according to club President Glen Paesano. But after a raucous dispute, partially captured in cell phone videos, Ms. Testa defeated Mr. Vitale, 28 to 16, to secure the Republican Club’s mayoral designation. Mr. Reid finished third with 13 votes.

Incumbent Caryn Byrnes and newcomer Art Gant were designated as candidates for the two borough council seats that will be on the November ballot. Incumbent Tom Migut, also a Republican, has decided not to seek a new term, according to Mayor Kanitra.

Mr. Kanitra was recently designated by the Ocean County Republican Committee as a candidate for New Jersey State Assembly in the 10th Legislative District, thus setting the scene for a mayoral race in Point Beach this year.

Victory in the June 6 GOP primary is expected to determine who gets sworn in as mayor next January, since Point Beach Democrats are not fi elding a mayoral candidate in November.

But as clear as that seems to be, the state of relations between the Republican Club and its mayoral candidate remained a muddle this week as Councilwoman Testa sought to downplay her disagreement with club president Glen Paesano over the meaning of an email she sent him on March 29, after defeating Mr. Vitale and Mr. Reid in the club’s mayoral vote.

In the email to Mr. Paesano that was shared with The Ocean Star, Ms. Testa wrote: “Mr. Club President, I am now your official candidate for Mayor. Caryn Byrnes and Art Gant are now your official candidates for Council. It would seem that any support of other candidates would be a major and clear violation of the bylaws for any member of the Republican Club Leadership team … Obviously, if any club leadership supports those who are primarying our official slate, they will need to resign immediately.” The dispute has become fodder for Mr. Reid, who has seized on Mr. Paesano’s interpretation of the email to accuse Ms. Testa of “bullying” individual Republican Club members who might show any outward support for her two primary opponents.

LEADERS OR MEMBERS?

By “leadership team,” Ms. Testa told The Ocean Star, she meant officers of the Republican Club, not rank-and-file members.

Mr. Paesano, however, emailed the entire club membership with this description of her message: “Our Club candidate for Mayor, who is requesting that any members of the Club that have supported in any way, any of the additional candidates that are running in the Primary election, other than those given the Club line, will need to resign their membership.”

Asked this week how he had arrived at that interpretation, Mr. Paesano insisted that the club’s executive board or officers had no “leadership” role and were therefore merely part of the general club membership. So he assumed Ms. Testa’s email was meant for all members of the Point Beach Republican Club.In a text to The Ocean Star, Ms. Testa would say only that she is now “moving forward, not backward,” and declined to repeat her initial claim that Mr. Paesano was misrepresenting her email to him.

“I expect the club to endorse the o cial Republican candidates,” Ms. Testa said in her text. “I would hope that they use all their efforts to get us elected. I am looking forward, not backwards, and will be working very hard all the way up to June 6.”

Mr. Reid, however, was holding fast to Mr. Paesano’s version of the disputed email, alleging that Ms. Testa appeared to be following poor advice from Mayor Kanitra and Kevin Riordan, who is the municipal chair of the Point Beach GOP, as well as the borough attorney. “This is typical Paul Kanitra and Kevin Riordan bullying tactics,” Mr. Reid said. “Poor Arlene has no clue that her advisors just cost her many votes. No one likes bullies.”

In response to these accusations, Mayor Kanitra said, “I relish in the irony of that, considering that the only reason I am mayor is because Stephen Reid threatened to ruin my career and my political career. That is what kicked o the [2019] primary.”

Calls to Mr. Riordan remained unanswered at press time.

In a hint of the activity that could make for a contentious runup to the June primary, Ms. Testa’s email was clear about what she would regard as support of her two challengers, saying it would include “lawn signs, financial support, facilitating help with mailers, door knocking, phone calls, Facebook, etc!”

She added, “We obviously have not seen the primary election signatures Doug and Dave collected yet, but I will ask the county for those, too. Any club leadership that signed should resign effective immediately.”Saying he wanted to allow time for that scenario to unfold, Mr. Paesano said he postponed the next Republican Club meeting from April 3 to May 1.

