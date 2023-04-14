BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor Lisa Crate has started a YouTube video series called Crate Conversations in which she will shine a light on the people and organizations that make Brick Township great, according to the mayor.

“The ultimate goal of the Crate Conversations series is to highlight all of the good that is happening around us right here in Brick Township. We’re surrounded by bad news on a daily basis, but it doesn’t have to be that way. We have amazing individuals and groups throughout town who need to not only be highlighted, but celebrated,” Mayor Crate said.

“The goal of the series is to introduce the public to people who work to make our town better and to share how they as residents can get more involved, as well,” she said.

Mayor Crate told The Ocean Star that she has always enjoyed talking to people about what they do and how they work throughout Brick Township to make things better for everyone.

She said, “I know that there are so many unsung heroes all around us that would love to share their story or give more information about what they do to help people around Brick Township. As mayor, I have a unique ability to reach out to individuals to share their stories with the public, so I’m excited to be able to work on this project.”

