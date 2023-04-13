SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — A Phillips 66 gas station on Route 71 has been closed after serving watered-down fuel to dozens of customers on April 4, the Spring Lake Heights Police Department said.

According to a police report released by Chief Edward Gunnell on Tuesday, numerous disabled cars were found “throughout” Spring Lake Heights. It was then confirmed by officers that the drivers had all purchased fuel at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2400 Route 71.

“As the matter was being investigated by patrols at Phillips 66, numerous victims began to arrive at the station with the same complaint,” said Chief Gunnell. “Phillips 66 was closed by patrols and the Monmouth County Division of Weights and Measures [MCDW&M] was notified and requested to respond to the scene.”

The police department’s press release continued on to detail the findings of the investigation, with state agents eventually being called in to test the fuel.

“MCDW&M determined that there was approximately 14 inches of water in the 87 octane fuel tank,” the report said. “At that time, the MCDW&M requested the New Jersey State Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP] to respond to the scene.”

The business at 2400 Route 71 in Spring Lake Heights is listed as “Shree Krishna Gasoline LLC,” and debit card receipts refer to “Maya Gas Inc.” The Coast Star attempted to contact the numbers listed for both Shree Krishna and Maya Gas for comment, but received no response

