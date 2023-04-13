BRADLEY BEACH — Hundreds of kids scoured the sand of Newark Avenue Beach on Saturday during the annual Bradley Beach Easter Egg Hunt.

Youngsters from Bradley Beach and the surrounding area gathered on the beach at high noon on April 8, eager to face each other in a friendly competition. Separated into age groups ranging from the very young to the tweenaged, the kids were encouraged to search hard and dig deep for the hunt’s ultimate prize: a golden egg.

The golden egg, buried far below the sand, was each age group’s ticket to the grand prize: a small fortune of $25.

Firefighters from the Bradley Beach Fire Department, with the help of the First Aid squad, conducted several individual egg hunts, directing the different age groups to victory in their pre-Easter festivities. The dig areas were roped-off by the volunteers, each with their own designated age group.

“It was so well-organized by our fire department,” said Councilwoman Jane DeNoble, who took her chihuahua, Ratty, out to the beach to enjoy the blustery spring day. “They gave out prizes rather than candy—again, a very well-thought out plan by our firefighters.”

