LAKE COMO — In recognition of the borough’s 100th anniversary next year, Council President Douglas Witte has been sharing trivia and facts about Lake Como at recent council meetings.

Lake Como, formerly named South Belmar, had a population of only a few hundred residents when it was founded in May 1924, according to a 1962 Asbury Park Press article. When the borough of South Belmar was originally chartered, it was decided in a 152 to 115 vote to split away from Wall Township.

It is these types of trivia that have been staples of the past several council meetings. During each committee report since the new year, Council President Douglas Witte has imparted quite a few nuggets of Lake Como-related wisdom upon the council and the public.

“Does anyone know what happened on November 2, 2004?” asked Mr. Witte at the Feb. 7 council meeting.

Mayor Kevin Higgins, not to be stumped, answered swifty, “That’s when we voted to become Lake Como.”

This question referred to a relatively recent moment in the history of Lake Como, when voters on a referendum decided, by a 12-point margin, to change the borough’s name from “South Belmar.”

“That’s correct,” said Mr. Witte. “And it was a 56 percent to 44 victory to change the name.”

