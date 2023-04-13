AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Board of Commissioners introduced a $6 million municipal budget for the fiscal year of 2023 on Monday, and also discussed plans for the renovation of Volunteer Park.

The budget introduction was approved by Commissioner John Magrini and Mayor Ed Bonanno. Commissioner Robert Mahon was not present for the meeting. A public hearing on the spending plan is scheduled for Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

The tentative budget of $6,062,234.31 would require $3,642,813.42 to be raised in property taxes, which would include $485,691.10 in library taxes.

If approved, the budget would trigger a third-of-cent increase in the library tax rate but no increase in the municipal tax rate. A home assessed at $1 million would pay an additional $1.35 for the year.

