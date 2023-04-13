BAY HEAD — While Clean Ocean Action Beach Sweeps were canceled due to bad weather on Saturday, April 1, Bay Head School was not discouraged from continuing their efforts to save the planet.

“At Bay Head School we encourage our students to make meaningful connections with the lessons we teach,” said Lauren Galarza, Bay Head School Student Council Advisory. “Lessons such as sustainability, reduce, reuse and recycle begin in the Kindergarten classroom and carry through events such as Sea Week, to our own beach clean up we plan in June. We are teaching our students about how to take care of the planet and how we can make an impact in our own cafeteria.”

Bay Head School alumna, Sarah Erbe, came to the school to give a ‘trash talk’ presentation about trash and pollution from plastic in the local area. She also discussed her job with Terracycle, an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials and reuse across 21 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the presentation, Ms. Erbe explained how the company recycled Capri Sun pouches and repurposed them to create pencil cases.

After the presentation, Bay Head School announced they will be starting a school-wide recycling program on April 17, after spring break to collect recyclable materials and send them out to TerraCycle.





For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.