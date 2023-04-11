SPRING LAKE — The 2023 Trout Contest for Kids, presented by the American Legion and the Shark River Surf Anglers [SRSA] Club, held their annual youth fishing tournament for kids aged 15 and younger at Divine Park in Spring Lake over the weekend for the community.

The event organizers welcomed over 100 families throughout the course of the day and saw hundreds of eager young anglers casting their fishing line in the borough’s trout-stocked lake; several contestants went as far as to wade into the water for hopes of a better cast. Kids were able to weigh their largest catches throughout the day at both the American Legion and SRSA tents for first place in each of the four age groups, as well as largest golden trout and overall trout.

Free concessions were also provided for participants and their families. Bagels, coffee and hot chocolate were served during the day and later included hot dogs around noon, as well as Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices and Ice Cream serving Italian ice in their mobile truck behind the concession tent throughout the day.

The annual tournament first started in 1963 by the American Legion and later grew to involve the SRSA. According to Greg Hueth, president of the club, this is the 21st year that the club has been involved with the event.

The tournament’s grand prize winner for heaviest trout overall was Forrest Black, 12, with a brown trout weighing in at six pounds fourteen ounces. For his prize, Forrest went home with a new fishing rod, goodie bag, boogie board and custom trophy. His winning fish will be taxidermied and mounted as well.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.