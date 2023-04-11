BRIELLE — Mayor Thomas Nicol introduced the first reading of a new bond ordinance for improvements throughout the borough during Monday night’s council meeting.

The bond ordinance will appropriate $600,000, including the issuance of $570,000 in bonds and notes, to finance a portion of costs necessary for “various capital improvements and the acquisition of various capital equipment,” as the mayor read from the ordinance.

In other business, the council voted to declare a borough emergency referencing minor remediation of damage caused by the intense storms that ran through the state on April 1. The resolution was passed unanimously.

“[The storm] was handled very well, the departments got right to it,” Mayor Nicol said after the meeting. “We were fortunate that we didn’t have as much damage as the surrounding community.”

According to the mayor, Brielle only saw damage from “four or five large trees.” The resolution was passed in case the borough needs to cover any of the cost for repair of damage, though should mostly be handled through insurance.

Mayor Nicol also took a moment to declare the month of April as Child Abuse and Prevention Awareness Month.

The next council meeting will be held on Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. and include a public hearing in accordance with Municipal Bond Law. Meetings are held in-person at the borough hall and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are available to be reviewed beforehand online at briellenj.gov/mayor-council.

