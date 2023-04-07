MANASQUAN — Liam Pastelak of Manasquan and three classmates from Millersville University in Pennsylvania had returned to New Jersey for a meteorology class project last Saturday, when their study of land and sea breeze interactions put them in the path of a tornado.

“It was the most terrifying weather experience of my life,” Mr. Pastelak told The Coast Star.

Mr. Pastelak, a Manasquan High School graduate, said he and meteorology classmates Matt Panetta, Tanner Miller and Josh Kinsky decided to go to the Jersey Shore on April 1 to launch kites in time to chart the effects of the storm forecast for western Monmouth and Ocean Counties that evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that they were studying land and sea breeze interactions and the period before and after a storm generally yielded the best results for such a project.

Once Mr. Pastelak and his team sent up the kites before the storm, the team then chased the storm where it would be the worst, in Western Monmouth and Ocean County.

“The first location we went to was Monroe Township. Next, we went south to New Egypt as the storm began to approach. As the storm got closer, we decided to go back to our first location in Monroe, so we headed back up north,” said Mr. Pastelak.

En route, Mr. Pastelak said, they realized that “the storm was heading too fast, so we decided to stop and hunker down at the Cream Ridge golf course. The storm ended up going just north of us. We ended up getting winds of approximately 70 to 80 miles per hour, nickel-size hail and blinding rain.”

The most dangerous aspect of the situation was the debris being blown around them, he said.

“While we were parked in our car, a tree branch fell right near our car, so we decided to move,” he said. “We moved next to the building and rode out the rest of the storm there. The worst of the storm lasted about 10 minutes and it was the most terrifying weather experience of my life.”

Mr. Kinsky said, “Just before the storm hit, we saw what we now suspect to be a wall cloud.” Wall clouds are large, localized, persistent and often abrupt lowering of clouds that develop beneath the surrounding base of a cloud and from which tornadoes sometimes form, according to the National Weather Service.

After seeing this, Mr. Kinsky said he and the team went back to their car to seek some sort of shelter. “In the car, we saw mammatus clouds and then the clouds started to turn greenish, which normally means rotation.” Mammatus clouds are a cellular pattern of pouches hanging underneath the base of a cloud, typically a raincloud, said Mr. Kinsky.

He further said, “Then the storm hit, and Liam described it very accurately and I completely agree with him. It was horrifying. I freaked out when I saw a tree literally snap right in front of us.”

CAUSES OF THE STORM

The flat nature of the Jersey shore’s geography makes it a good site for tornadoes to form, Mr. Kinsky said. He also noted a theory about the recent frequency of extreme weather, including tornadoes, which stated that higher urban temperatures in the greater Philadelphia area are raising the dew points to a rate higher than in the past. The effect, known as an Urban Heat Island, occurs when cities replace natural land cover with dense concentrations of pavement, buildings and other surfaces that absorb and retain heat. This theory is based on information provided by the federal Environmental Protection Agency [EPA].

According to Mr. Kinsky, storms usually go west to east within the New Jersey area, which allows for higher values of convection and convective available potential energy [CAPE]. In short, CAPE is the amount of fuel available for a thunderstorm to use, according to the National Weather Service. With warmer conditions within cities and the atmosphere, there is more energy for storms of this caliber to draw upon. Mr. Kinsky further said the effects from the ocean may also influence the convection, CAPE and wind shear, resulting in a more favorable environment for tornadoes to form.

Mr. Pastelak and Mr. Kinsky both stressed that storm chasing was not their goal on April 1, describing it as a very dangerous activity that should only be conducted by professionals.

“We got lucky that the tornado didn’t hit us,” Mr. Kinsky said, adding, “it could have easily caused serious harm or even death.”