BAY HEAD — More than 30 members of the U.S. Armed Forces who died during war will be memorialized next month in Bay Head, Point Pleasant Beach and Point Pleasant Borough thanks to Brick resident William Duffy.

“First, you need a name,” said Mr. Duffy, who has spent years researching the names and backgrounds of United States Veterans in order to honor them in war memorials across the state.

“I came home, millions and millions of US Veterans came home from the war. But these people did not and I think they should be remembered and honored.”

Mr. Duffy started his research on Memorial Day in 1973 by looking up veterans in his hometown of Clark. Through his research from newspapers archives and microfilms at the Elizabeth Public Library, he discovered 12 veterans who had not been recognized, by name, in previous memorials.

“The Fallen Heroes then had streets named after them,” said Mr. Duffy. “I was made the master of ceremonies for Veterans Day and Memorial Day. I also go back to Clark High School every year and put up a display in the hall and I do a powerpoint presentation on the heroes.”

In 2011, Mr. Duffy moved from Clark to Brick, where he discovered a beautiful Veteran’s Memorial that had no information about what wars the soldiers fought in or where they died. Now that Mr. Duffy has the internet to assist with his research, he has uncovered six missing names from the Vietnam War and four from World War II.





