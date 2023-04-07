BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Recreation Department will be bringing back the Senior Prom for senior citizens in Brick on Friday, May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brick Civic Plaza.

The Senior Prom is a free event for residents ages 65 and over and promises to be a memorable evening of dancing, food and fun.

According to the recreation department, the theme for the prom will be Cinco de Mayo.

The night will include a dance contest with awards for first, second and third place being given out the evening of the prom. As tradition, there will be the naming of a Prom Queen and King as well.

Registrations are limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Registration for the Senior Prom can be made on Brick’s website: bricktownship.net and more information on the prom, call the Brick Township Recreation Department at 732-262-1073.

