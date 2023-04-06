POINT PLEASANT— The Point Pleasant Board of Education unveiled the 2023-2024 school budget at their April 3 budget presentation and workshop meeting – announcing a $21 municipal tax increase for residents living in an average assessed borough home valued at $398,000.

The total general fund budget for the 2023-2024 school year will be $49,201,707, a $1,650,046 increase from last year’s budget.

According to the budget presentation video presented at the meeting, these tax funds will go into the general fund tax levy valued at $40,181,957 and the debt service tax levy valued at $743,169. The general fund will be used not only to continue to develop new and existing programs in all Point Pleasant schools, but will also be used for various building and transportation improvements throughout the district.

“Over the course of this last school year, our administrative team has worked to secure grants for large scale capital improvements, has strategically managed resources and navigated uncertainty and competing priorities,” said district superintendent Adam Angelozzi.

Despite receiving decreased funding from the state, in addition to increased energy, transportation and healthcare costs, “Point Pleasant schools will continue to support students in safe and nurturing classroom environments,” and continues to be dedicated to students, said Mr. Angelozzi.

Point Pleasant Borough has the second lowest budgeted comparable cost per pupil [student] in Monmouth and Ocean counties, District Webmaster and Community Education Specialist Sarah Ulaky said. The 2021-22 district cost per pupil was $14,863.

