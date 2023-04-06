POINT PLEASANT – The Point Pleasant Recreation Center Easter Egg hunt has been postponed until Saturday, April 8 at Community Park.

The event will start at 5 p.m. for ages under two, 5:10 p.m. for ages two to four, 5:20 p.m. for ages five to six and 5:30 p.m. for ages seven to ten.

Open to all Borough residents, parents are advised to bring an Easter basket for egg collection and a camera for a photo with the Easter Bunny. Children should only participate in one egg hunt. Children and parents are also advised to check their eggs before leaving the park for special prizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

For any questions, contact 732-892-5813.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.