POINT PLEASANT — A legal secretary has been charged with theft from an attorney trust account of a Point Pleasant law office.

Donna Frustieri, 55, of Thunderbolt, Georgia, was arrested on March 29 and charged with unlawful taking, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Point Pleasant Borough Police Chief Adam Picca announced in a joint press release.

The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Point Pleasant Borough Police Department. The investigation revealed that Ms. Frustieri, in her capacity as a legal secretary at the law firm, had access to the financial instruments utilized by the firm’s attorney trust account, according to the release.

The trust account held funds belonging to numerous clients of the law practice. The investigation further revealed that between May 2015 and June 2021, Ms. Frustieri unlawfully issued approximately 139 checks from the trust account totaling in excess of $184,000, according to the release. The checks were made payable to family members and other individuals connected to Ms. Frustieri.

