BRIELLE — The annual Easter Egg Hunt presented by the Brielle Recreation Department found a day of sunshine on Sunday afternoon to celebrate spring in Brielle Park after having to reschedule the event the day before due to inclement weather.

More than 200 dozen colorful plastic eggs containing prize tickets and a combined total of 180 pounds of jelly beans spread across four roped off sections of the park, one for each age group offered. The eggs were evenly distributed throughout the quadrants, which had each been marked with large easter bunny cutouts to designate the separate age groups’ sections.

Stephen Speicher, financial chair and regular member of the Parks and Recreation Commision who has organized the egg hunt every year since he first joined the department in 1986, said that there was an “excellent turnout” on Sunday despite the event having to be rescheduled from the day before. “People would’ve been miserable [on Saturday] with wet feet and mud,” he said. “Overall I don’t think it affected it much.”

The egg hunt began at 1 p.m. with the four and under age group, who were eagerly waiting at the starting line. The Mommy and Me group was next, followed by the 5 to 7 group and then finished with the 8 to 10 age group. Kids were quick to forage the dispersed eggs and managed to clear the field in less than fifteen minutes.

Select eggs in each group held tickets to redeem a prize at the winner’s table located behind the Curtis House at the park, including one grand prize golden ticket in each group for a $50 gift card to Jenkinson’s Boardwalk for families to enjoy together. Other prizes that were available for lucky scavengers to choose from included bubbles, play-doh and sidewalk chalk spray for the younger groups and inflatable bats, penny boards and LED lights for the older children.

