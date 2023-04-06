BRICK TOWNSHIP — The ninth annual Brick Hero Awards were held at Brick Memorial High School on March 31 and saw 32 people and organizations honored.

The event started at 7 p.m. and had an entrance fee of $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors with the funds going to the Mayor’s Student Advisory Committee.

The annual event was held in the Brick Township High School, 346 Chambers Bridge Road.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “The Brick Hero Awards was an amazing evening of celebration that highlighted the many ‘hometown’ heroes we have living right here in Brick.”

According to the mayor, this was Brick’s ninth year having the ceremony and it has grown to be an event that everyone looks forward to because it gives people the opportunity to come together for something that is positive and joyous, which Mayor Crate said is something we all need nowadays.

