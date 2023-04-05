MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Elks honored students of Manasquan and sending district Spring Lake Heights for participating in the lodge’s Americanism Essay Contest.

Americanism Chair Peter Wilson and Exalted Elks Lodge Ruler John Colvin presented six students from Manasquan and its sending districts with certificates of achievement, an American flag and a Barnes & Noble gift card for being selected as one of the winning essays through the lodge. These were presented at the lodge’s meeting on March 28.

This year’s theme for the essay contest, conducted all around the country, was “What is your American dream?” Students are tasked with writing a short essay not exceeding 300 words within the theme’s parameters.

Each student who participated received a certificate of accomplishment and a Barnes and Noble Gift card. The top three essays selected were from fifth grader Maddy Bruce from Spring Lake Heights, fifth grader Charlotte Freeman from Spring Lake Heights and sixth grader Justin Child from Spring Lake Heights.

Other students who were honored for their participation were fifth grader Reagan Matunas from Spring Lake Heights, and sixth graders Brad Bateman and Jamie Jacjwicz from Manasquan.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.