WALL TOWSHIP — The Planning Board heard a presentation Monday on the 2023 Amended Housing Element and Fair Share plan detailing the affordable housing obligation of the township — 1,250 affordable units to be completed by this July.

The board faces an April 14 deadline for adoption of the program and submission to the New Jersey Superior Court in order to remain in compliance with the state’s affordable housing mandate.

Kendra Lelie, licensed professional planner and planning board consultant, presented the board with the 2023 Amended Housing Element and Fair Share Plan.

Ms. Lelie began her presentation stating that the township is required to provide “realistic opportunities for affordable housing” as a part of its master plan. The township’s original fair share housing plan was adopted in April 2021, but has since been amended to include additional mixed-use development projects with more affordable rental and for-sale units.

