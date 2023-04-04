MANASQUAN — Manasquan engineer Joe Reftery from Colliers Engineering gave updates to many projects within the borough including Sea Watch improvements, Mount Lane roadway and drainage improvements, Curtis Park, Borough Hall parking lot, pump stations and parking lot improvements.

SEA WATCH RECREATION

This project is currently being advertised, and will be reviewing bids for this project early in May, according to Mr. Reftery. The Sea Watch Recreation Center project consists of the final design for improvements at the Sea Watch Recreational Area. The Borough plans to construct a raised one-story structure and improve the property for the purpose of providing multiple recreational uses for the community. Anticipated facilities for beach goers include locker rentals, a sundries store, public restrooms and a concession stand with an area for informal dining.

MOUNT LANE ROADWAY AND DRAINAGE

Construction is currently ongoing. All concrete work was expected to be completed on April 4. On April 5, driveway restoration was expected to begin, along with lawn restoration. Once all this restoration has been completed, Mr. Reftery said after 45 days, to allow all the ground to settle, paving then will be done. He further said paving should only take about two to three days.

CURTIS PARK

“This project is significantly complete” according to Mr. Reftery. Workers and engineers are developing a “project punchlist” to ensure all areas of the project will be completed and are met. The project closeout is expected in the Spring.

BOROUGH HALL PARKING LOT

This project included improvements to the Borough Hall Parking Lot. The parking area at Borough Hall had deteriorated pavement and was in need of replacement and renovation, according to Mr. Reftery. He further said there is a lack of sufficient lighting throughout the site and the current pavement marking layout is sub-standard. Mr. Reftery said this project is significantly complete and a project punchlist will be completed in the Spring along with project closeout.

PUMP STATIONS

According to the Engineer’s Report, this project includes proposed upgrades to the South Street Pump Station and East Virginia Avenue Pump Station in the Borough. Construction is expected to begin in June.

PARKING LOTS

South Street and North Main Street parking lots are expected to be renovated. Mr. Reftery said the design for these projects is currently ongoing and advertisement is expected to begin this month.

