SEA GIRT — Major thunderstorms on Saturday night produced several tornadoes across the state, including one that resulted in major roof damage to the National Guard Training Center located in Sea Girt.

Sea Girt Police Department Chief Justin Macko told The Coast Star Monday that police received a call at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday night regarding to a roof collapse at the National Guard Training Center located at 100 Camp Drive.

Both the police and fire departments responded as well as emergency management services and the National Guard. They arrived to discover “heavy damage” to buildings 66 and 68 of the training center.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service of Mount Holly announced Monday morning that six tornadoes had bee confirmed, one of which was spotted in the Sussex County region before working its way on to Jackson, Howell, and Sea Girt.

Chief Macko said the remainder of Sea Girt went largely unscathed, aside from a fallen tree that did not result in any structural or property damage and was taken care of during post-storm checks on Sunday.

Residents who believe that they sustained property damage from the storm are encouraged to contact Tim Harmon at the Office of Emergency Management at tharmon@seagirtboro.com.

