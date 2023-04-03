MONMOUTH COUNTY — A representative from Jersey Central Power & Light [JCP&L] stated the majority of residents’ power has been restored to the Sea Girt area, including in Wall Township, Spring Lake and Manasquan on Monday morning.

More than 4,500 customers in Wall and Spring Lake experienced power outages as a result of a Saturday tornado which affected towns in the “Sea Girt vicinity,” the National Weather Service confirmed on Sunday. Four other tornadoes touched down in the state: Two in Burlington County [Cinnaminson/Moorestown and Palmyra/Riverton], one in Jackson and one in Howell.

Chris Hoenig of JCP&L stated that there are currently 3,200 homes still without power in New Jersey, with the bulk of outages based in Ocean County — including 2,700 outages in Jackson. JCP&L also confirmed 110 outages in Howell and 300 in Freehold.

All JCP&L customers currently without power can pick up free water and ice at designated locations listed on firstenergycorp.com.

Wall Police Department advised residents of a road closure on Baileys Corner Road due to a downed wire and natural debris Sunday. The road has since reopened.

JCP&L crews were checking power lines in the area on Sunday afternoon said Mr. Hoenig.

Mr. Hoenig stated that the majority of the tornado and thunderstorm damage was “cleaned up within 12 hours,” on Sunday. Cleanup involved the removal of any live wires, trees and other debris before crews performed wire repairs.

“We will have everybody back by tonight,” said Mr. Hoenig on Monday.

There were still 8 residents without power in Sea Girt, Wall and Spring Lake borough combined as of 9 a.m. Monday, which Mr. Hoenig described as more “complex repairs.”

“Our crews have worked their tails off,” said Mr. Hoenig. “We understand the frustration — our workers live in these communities as well. We’ve got all hands working on this,” he said.

Wall township asks residents to place all storm related brush and debris at their curb sides. A street-by-street pick-up schedule will be posted on the township website on Monday, April 3rd.

The Saturday evening storm also caused a house fire on Magnolia Street in Sea Girt Estates, which was struck by lightning, according to Wall Township Mayor Timothy Farrell. The entire Wall area experienced high winds, lightning and hail Saturday night.

Also on Saturday, a twin engine Cessna Citation X jet ran off the runway while landing at Monmouth Executive Airport at 7:38 p.m. No injuries were sustained.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

