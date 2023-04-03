Christine W. Mutch, 71, of Brielle, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 1, 2023 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Her life began in Philadelphia on October 14, 1951. She was born to Charles V. Whalen Jr. and Harriett Brazelton Whalen. Her family later relocated to Middletown, New Jersey in 1956. She attended Mater Dei