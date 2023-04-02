WALL TOWNSHIP —A twin engine jet ran off the Monmouth Executive Airport runway at 7:38 p.m. Saturday night.

An investigation on the scene revealed a twin engine Cessna Citation X jet left the runway while landing. The jet lost control upon entering a grass median, and came to rest on its underside of the taxiway, according to the Wall Township Police Department.

The incident occurred amidst a tornado and severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service. Sudden high winds from incoming thunderstorms contributed to the crash.

The passengers — two co-pilots — sustained no injuries from the crash, according to the police department. The plane sustained significant damage.

Wall Fire District 2, with assistance from Monmouth County Hazmat, were able to isolate the fuel from the aircraft and secure secure the scene until Sunday morning, according to the police department.

Emergency crews returned to the airport Sunday morning. A private towing and recovery company removed the plane and the debris field was cleared. Spilled fuel was mitigated. The airport was closed during the initial investigation and has since reopened, according to the police department.

This was one of over 100 calls for service Wall Township Emergency Services responded to over the course of three hours due to the storm Saturday night. “It is another example of our personnel operating at a unique emergency under one unified command structure resulting in a successful outcome,” said the police department in a press release.

