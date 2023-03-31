POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee is welcoming back skateboarding lessons with Coach Dave Farrell for its sixth season starting on April 16.

“They build confidence with skateboarding, they achieve goals with skateboarding,” said Mr. Farrell. “The beauty of skateboarding is that you can achieve a goal and then there is always a next level…from riding the board to going down the ramps to doing kickflips and ollies, it never ends.”

Dave Farrell started working with ABF Skateshop in 2021 after the pandemic caused him to desert his desk job. His friend and owner of the shop, Matt Danza reached out to him asking for help with a few lessons. After getting some private lessons on the books, Mr. Farrell started group lessons in Manasquan Township in 2021 before starting them in Point Pleasant Beach that same summer. Now Mr. Farrell spends seven days a week on his skateboard and holds group lessons for many local recreation committees in the area in spring, summer and fall.

Mr. Farrell started his group skateboarding lessons in Point Pleasant Beach in 2021 after the recreation committee expressed interest and reached out to him. This spring will now be the sixth season Mr. Farrell is opening up group skateboarding lessons to both Point Beach residents as well as other local kids interested in the sport.

The lessons are held for seven weeks with one class every Sunday. There is a one hour class held for beginners and another for intermediate skaters. Children between the ages of five and 14 are able to sign up for all seven classes for $120.

