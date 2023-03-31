Here is the schedule of Easter Egg Hunts in the Star News coverage area, as of 3 pm. Friday, March 31:

Belmar: Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. on the beach, with the following age-designated entrances:

Ages 1-3 at the 5th Ave entrance

Ages 4-5 at the 5th Ave entrance

Ages 6-7 at the 4th Ave entrance

Ages 8-9 at the 4th Ave entrance

There will be over 3,500 eggs placed in the sand for the children to find and one golden egg in each age group with a ticket for a prize. Come out and meet the Easter Bunny too. Parents are asked to remain on the sideline as children enjoy their search.

Brielle: Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m. in Brielle Park

Four age groups: Mommy and Me [for the littlest ones], up to 4, 5-7 and 8-10

Manasquan: Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m. at Manasquan High School, 167 Broad Street

Manasquan children [including children of grandparents who live in the borough] ages 0 – 8 are welcome and will be organized into appropriate age groups.

Point Pleasant Beach: Sunday April 2, 1 p.m. at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, 300 Ocean Avenue

Four age groups, as follows:

0-4 years – on the beach in front of the Aquarium

5-6 & 7-8 – on the beach in front of Frank’s Fun Center

9-10 – on the beach in front of the Amusement Park

Accessible/Special Needs Egg Hunt at Adventure Lookout Ropes Course (No Age Limit).

Limit 3 eggs per child.

Point Pleasant Borough: Thursday, April 6, 4 p.m. at Community Park, 2255 Bridge Avenue

Sea Girt: Sunday, April 2, 11 a.m. on the Plaza at the Sea Girt Library,

Wall Township: Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m. at the Municipal Complex, 2600 Allaire Road

Three age groups: 3-5, 6-7, 8-10