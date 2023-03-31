POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Republican Club has selected Councilwoman Arlene Testa as its candidate for mayor, but Council President Doug Vitale and former mayor Stephen Reid plan to challenge her in the June GOP primary.

A vote was held at the Republican Club meeting at the Woman’s Club in Point Pleasant Beach on Thursday, March 23. But what was meant to be a special election meeting turned chaotic as some club members were initially barred from voting due to unpaid club dues. These members included Ms. Testa, Mr. Vitale, Mr. Reid and incumbent Mayor Paul Kanitra, among others.

A screening committee had initially recommended Mr. Vitale for the nomination, according to club President Glen Paesano. But after a raucous dispute, partially captured in cell phone videos, Ms. Testa defeated Mr. Vitale, 28 to 16, to secure the Republican Club’s mayoral designation. Mr. Reid finished third with 13 votes.

Incumbent Caryn Byrnes and newcomer Art Gant were designated as candidates for the two borough council seats that will be on the November ballot. Incumbent Tom Migut, also a Republican, has decided not to seek a new term, according to Mayor Kanitra.

Mr. Kanitra was recently designated by the Ocean County Republican Committee as a candidate for New Jersey State Assembly in the 10th Legislative District, thus setting the scene for a mayoral race in Point Beach this year.

The Republican Club voting on March 23 followed what appeared to be a hastily improvised compromise allowing nearly 60 of those present to participate, despite Mr. Paesano’s insistence many had paid their $10 annual dues at the last minute and should have been required to attend the club’s next three regular meetings before gaining or regaining their voting privileges.

Mayor Kanitra has confirmed that he made the motion for the compromise that allowed him, Ms. Testa, Mr. Vitale, Mr. Reid and other previous mayors and current or previous borough council members to cast votes after it was seconded and approved.

The Republican Club previously sent communications to club members, some of whom were warned that their dues had not been paid and their voting privileges were either expired or in jeopardy.

The first external word of the meeting came in a text message from Mayor Kanitra to a reporter, and letters to The Ocean Star from Mr. Vitale and Mr. Reid — who preceded Mr. Kanitra as mayor — both announcing that they will run primary campaigns challenging Ms. Testa.

The June primary will essentially decide who succeeds Mr. Kanitra as mayor, since Point Beach Democrats have announced they plan only to field a council candidate, Larry Schwartz, this year.

In his letter to The Ocean star, as well as subsequent interview, Mr. Vitale condemned the chaotic selection meeting as a “disgraceful display” and said he had been “dismayed to see so many friends and neighbors being unnecessarily riled up by these silly political games.”

In interviews with The Ocean Star, Mr. Paesano blamed previous executive board members for the disarray in which the club membership situation was left.

Mr. Paesano had been the Republican Club vice-president until Mr. Vitale resigned as president earlier this year. Mr. Vitale said he left the club post because he felt it conflicted with his role as borough council president.

Mr. Reid, along with Mr. Kanitra, had been at the center of a Republican Club fracas in 2019, when another bombastic special election meeting, also featuring disputes over membership and voting eligibility, gave Mr. Reid a five-vote victory over Mr. Kanitra for the mayoral designation. That outcome was soon undone as the result of a lawsuit by Mr. Kanitra, producing a judge’s ruling that neither would get the party line in that year’s GOP mayoral primary.



Mr. Kanitra went on to win the primary and be elected mayor.



Mr. Paesano said this week that Mr. Reid and his supporters then orchestrated a mass exodus of Republican Club members in 2019, taking membership and dues records with them.

“In 2019, when Kanitra and [Kevin] Riordan sued the Mayor Stephen Reid and beat them in the vote, the Reid campaign controlled the club at the time and they closed the bank account and took all the records with them and did not give any to the new president, Jack Pasola in 2020,” said Mr. Paesano.

Mr. Paesano said the dearth of records forced him to reach out to club members individually, a week before the election, informing many that since he could not find canceled Republican Club dues checks for the years from 2020 through 2023, they were no longer in good standing and would have to reapply.

While some members, including Mayor Kanitra, were able to bring copies of their canceled dues payment checks to the March 23 meeting, they were still initially told they would not be able to vote.

In a video obtained by The Ocean Star, Mr. Kanitra can be heard claiming, “I am registered to vote on the sheet. I am the sitting Republican mayor and an executive committee member of this club,” after a carbon copy of his canceled check was dismissed. He then pulled up a photo of the canceled check on his phone and was admitted.

Mr. Kanitra then nominated Ms. Testa for mayor, and the nomination was seconded by Councilwoman Rosa Crowley.

The mayor said he told the gathering that Councilwoman Testa “holds herself with dignity and honor since she has been on the council” and called her “a voice of empathy and heart when some of us are very black and white up on the council as well.

In a statement to The Ocean Star Thursday, Ms. Testa said, “I have been on council for four years. I have always stepped up to the plate when people have called on me, and people see something in me.”

Regarding the possibility of becoming the borough’s first female mayor, she said, “It should not be based on gender. It should be based on the best candidate. But it would be pretty cool to be the first female mayor in the history of Point Pleasant Beach. I would be very excited to have that.”

Ms. Testa said that she supports Mayor Kanitra’s priorities but added, “I will also have my own initiatives that I am very strong about. I love this town and I think I would do a terrific job as mayor.”

Mr. Vitale said “I have a strong record of achievement and performance these past few years as councilman and council president. I look forward to speaking to every voter and letting them know why I am the best candidate for mayor over the next two months.”

Mr. Reid said, “I will run a campaign focused on the issues and dedicated to listening to our residents, businesses, and local organizations and clubs that make this the best place to live, work, play, and retire.”





