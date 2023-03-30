MANASQUAN — Councilman Gregg Olivera has announced he will be running against Councilman Mangan in the upcoming election.

Councilman Olivera, a Republican, said, “I love Manasquan. This passion has led me to this mayoral run.” He further said the reasoning for this mayoral run is due to the four terms he has served on the council, he feels he can, “perpetuate the successful principles that I have leveraged as Borough Mayor.”

“These principles are established to provide our community with infrastructure improvements and public safety measures that leverage consistent fiscal responsibility and taxpayer transparency,” said Councilman Olivera, “Although a Borough Mayor is not a policy maker, the leadership responsibility and acumen is critical. As I have said previously, my diverse background and Council experience are crucial assets to serve the Manasquan residents, and those assets are even more vital as Mayor.”

Mr. Mangan has been endorsed by fellow Democrat, Mayor Ed Donovan, who is not seeking reelection.

