WALL TOWNSHIP —The Wall Township Committee introduced a $46,884,102 for fiscal 2023 on Tuesday, which would trigger a $58.73 annual tax increase for homes assessed at the township average of $489,400.

Forty-seven percent of the proposed budget is allocated for non-discretionary items, such as pensions, and 53 percent for discretionary items.

The amount to be raised by local taxes is $30,313,750, an increase of $1,155,753 from the previous year — a 3.96 percent budget increase.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.