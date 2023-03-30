BRICK TOWNSHIP — The newest member of the Brick Township Council, Melissa R. Travers was sworn in at the Tuesday, March 28 council meeting.

Ms. Travers was joined by her husband and two children while being sworn in.

Ms. Travers was previously appointed to be the newest member of the township council at the March 14 meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newest council member will serve the remainder of Mayor Lisa Crate’s term as a member of council, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.