LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Easter Egg Hunt has returned after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus. Sponsored by the Lavallette Business Association and the Borough of Lavallette, local families gathered along the Washington Avenue Bayfront in search of multicolored eggs.

The LBA provided Easter egg baskets for children to collect the plastic eggs and a section of the beach was fenced off to designate an area for hiding eggs.

At promptly 3:30 p.m., a flock of children, some barefoot, swarmed the beach. Many used plastic shovels to dig up buried treasures.

Although the plastic eggs were empty, volunteer members invited children to pick six prizes from a table. An array of choices included bubbles, coloring books, squishable toys, and puzzles.

Resident Amy Selert said she has attended the event since her daughter Ava was two years old. Now she is eleven. “The eighth-graders help hide the eggs. After school, everyone comes to the beach,” said Selert.

“I loved it! It was hard to dig up the eggs, but I still got prizes,” said fifth-grader Mikayla Magnani. “There was nothing in the eggs. They scammed us,” laughed Mikayla.

Another Lavallette student, Sarina Guerrier, said this was not her first time at a seaside Easter Egg Hunt. Last year, her family attended the Easter Egg Hunt on Point Pleasant Beach. Her prize of choice was a carrot-themed jump rope.

According to LBA president Rebecca Malloy, Lavallette’s Easter Egg Hunt is a tradition that spans forty years.

“The Department of Public Works helps tremendously and we have very dedicated volunteers,” said Malloy.

Weather is the only trouble the organization faces when preparing for the event.

“It’s an easy, well-rounded event – you gotta love it,” said Malloy.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_lavallette]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.