BELMAR — The Belmar Harbor Commission has proposed routine dredging and repairs to address deteriorating boat slips, restoring their market rental cost and producing more revenue in return, Council President Thomas Brennan said Tuesday.

“They are very concerned about a couple things,” Mr. Brennan said. “Here are some repairs that need to be made. In particular, we have absolute damaged pilings that are definitely going to be repaired. There are some that needed to be moved to reconfigure a couple of rental slips. We also had some that were damaged by boating accidents, which theoretically we would be reimbursed by the boater’s insurance company, but we can’t wait for that.”

Cleaning the dock slip is the second step into restoring their functionality. The buildup of rocks under the slips cause water to dry out and eventually affect dock pilings.

“The other thing that they are looking at is dredging,” Mr. Brennan said. “We need to dredge our Marina. When the dredging was done a couple years ago, that was just the channel and not even the entire channel. It seems like the navigable, federal channels.

“Again, our slips, we can’t charge a good price because they are shoved in, we can definitely fix that with dredging.

