BELMAR — The Belmar Borough Council Tuesday night voted to replace a range of fees charged to licensed tourism-related businesses with a flat fee of $200, in conformance with state law.

The change applies to businesses including summer rental establishments such as bed and breakfasts or rooming houses, retail establishments including restaurants and takeout, hotels, motels and taxis.

Higher tourism fees had previously been charged to larger businesses. Most local tourism businesses will now see decreases, with the exception of taxi operators, whose fees will rise from $100 to the flat $200.

“It’s not like we’re doing this because we think $200 is a fair number,” Mayor Gerald Buccafusco said. “It’s the state statute.

The vote, which followed a second reading and public hearing on the measure, was unanimous.

“There’s very little a municipality can do on its own; all of our authority comes through the state,” the mayor said. “We can charge an additional assessment, and the statute says that we can’t exceed $200, so that’s what we’ve done.”

