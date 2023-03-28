MANASQUAN— The Manasquan borough council received a presentation from borough officials regarding the responsibilities of the municipality regarding a new statute, which was passed in New Jersey.

The presentation was held at the March 20 council meeting.

Under the newly introduced New Jersey statute 40A:10A1, “the owner of a business or the owner of a rental unit or units shall maintain liability insurance for negligent acts and omissions in an amount of no less than $500,000 for combined property damage and bodily injury to or death of one or more persons in any one accident or occurrence.”

The statute also reads, “The owner of a multifamily home which is four or fewer units, one of which is owner-occupied, shall maintain liability insurance for negligent acts and omissions in an amount of no less than $300,000 for combined property damage and bodily injury to or death of one or more persons in any one accident or occurrence.”

Borough officials said further that the responsibility of the municipality will be to, “pass an ordinance that allows for the collection of a reasonable fee presumably to cover the cost of administration of the annual undertaking. The municipality may establish a fine not less than $500 or more than $5,000 for noncompliance.”

Borough officials further said the Code Department has already started to comply with the statute, but will need an ordinance to account for the cost associated and “give us the teeth” to enforce this.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.