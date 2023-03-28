SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Local teachers, families and community members gathered at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School on Monday for two moving presentations provided by Dylan’s Wings of Change, a national nonprofit that offers a collection of programs and support services for children with special needs and mental health issues.

The presentations were led by Dylan’s Wings of Change founder Ian Hockley. His son Dylan was one of the 26 victims in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on Dec. 14, 2012.

Just two days following the shooting, Mr. Hockley began receiving hundreds of donations that were sent to a fund that would eventually become Dylan’s Wings of Change, which is named after the eulogy that Mr. Hockley delivered at his son’s celebration of life ceremony on the first Friday after the shooting.

Mr. Hockley said that while seeking treatment for his son Dylan, who had delayed speech development due to autism, he saw a lack of awareness in the need for care for children with special needs. So, beginning in 2013, Mr. Hockley used the newly created nonprofit to supply grants to support small organizations that provide assistance to children with autism and other related conditions.

Since then, the foundation has expanded its reach, creating among other programs a youth-led social and emotional program in 2015 named Wingman Youth Leadership that, once launched in a school system, serves as a way for students to advocate and educate their peers on mental health.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the Heights cafeteria when Mr. Hockley recalled the chilling day of the shooting, and the spectrum of emotions that he experienced while trying to cope with the news that one of his two sons had been killed.

Awestruck by the support that the community received in the wake of the shooting, Mr. Hockley said he realized that his foundation had a special opportunity to promote change.

“We all have those days when we need a helping hand, and that is really the spirit of Dylan’s Wings of Change.” Mr. Hockley said. “The person who can be there for other people and just has that presence to check in and keep checking in.”

“Role models in society at large aren’t always the best,” Mr. Hockley said following the presentation. “We just want them [children] to know it doesn’t have to be like that when you come down to their level.”

The root goal of the Wingman Youth Leadership Program is to act as a peer/leadership model program that provides students with a two-day training program that enables them to develop open-ended lessons that they can teach to younger grades.

Once trained, high school students are often given the opportunity to develop their own lessons, while students in middle school grades are supervised by teachers or school staffmembers. The lessons are often fun, group centrist activities that teach valuable lessons on mental health, human interaction and other positive lessons.

Initially a small program with only three schools, Wingman has rapidly expanded to over 55 different schools in and around New Jersey that have over 1,200 students trained to teach the program in their own communities.

This school year, Sea Girt Elementary had teachers running the program, which will eventually be passed off to students in older grades. And, a collection of local schools including Heights, have been in talks with Dylan’s Wings of Change to offer the program as well.

Mr. Hockley said that although he and his team lead the program, the credit goes to the upstanding students who want to positively impact their community. “We’re giving kids the tools and confidence to show that they have the power to make the change. It’s not the adults fixing problems for them. It’s helping them realize they have a lot of power here, and a responsibility to make a better community for themselves. They can be kind and supportive to the people around them. They’re going to change the world by first changing their own world.”

