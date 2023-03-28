BRADLEY BEACH — A proposition by the council to create new administrative titles led to a broader debate about mayoral power during a workshop at the borough’s March 8 council meeting.

A portion of the Wednesday meeting was dedicated to discussing Chapter 5 of the borough’s ordinances, which pertains to administration, legislative power and the process of the borough’s government.

Mr. Gubitosi recommended that the borough reconsider the appointment process of borough employees, a procedure which under the current ordinance, is left to the mayor.

Councilman Gubitosi said. “I like this because it leaves the choice of all these positions within the auspices of the entire council, starting with the mayor’s nomination.”

Mayor Larry Fox said that he disagreed with Mr. Gubitosi’s remarks, adding “I think this is a form of government that — right, wrong, or indifferent — was voted on to be a strong-mayor model. This says that the mayor runs the government and the administration makes appointments and makes nominations.”

Under the Faulkner Act, which provides New Jersey municipalities with a collection of different local government models, the borough is identified as a “strong-mayor” charter. Within this form of governance, legislative power is concentrated in the mayor, who once elected, presides over the council.

Mayor Fox then said that while he “believes we should have a continuity in government,” if the idea of changing the administration were to take place, a charter study should be conducted before any decision is made on the subject.

“If we’re going to continue to take swipes at our administrative code, we should do it in a comprehensive manner,” he told the council. “People in this town voted for [strong-mayor government] in a referendum 20 years ago. That’s the model, and taking swipes at it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

