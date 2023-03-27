POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Republicans have selected Councilwoman Arlene Testa as their candidate for mayor in Point Beach, now that incumbent GOP Mayor Paul Kanitra has already been designated as a candidate for New Jersey State Assembly in the 10th Legislative District.

According to Mr. Kanitra, Councilwoman Testa defeated Council President Doug Vitale, 28 to 16 to secure the GOP mayoral designation. Former Mayor Steven Reid received 13 votes.

The borough Republican Club also selected Councilwoman Caryn Byrnes and newcomer Art Gant as their candidates for the two council seats that will be on the November ballot. Incumbent Tom Migut, also a Republican, decided not to seek a new term.

