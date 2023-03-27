MANASQUAN — Mayor Ed Donovan has announced that he will not be seeking reelection this year and has instead has endorsed Councilman Michael Mangan to succeed him as mayor.

Mr. Donovan, who has served as mayor for eight years, told The Coast Star Monday that his decision not to seek another term was for “personal reasons.” He also said he will still be a very active member of the community and would gladly serve on a local committee if he was asked or appointed to do so.

“It has been a privilege to serve on the Borough Council since 2008, and then as Manasquan’s Mayor for the past 8 years,” the mayor wrote in an announcement of his decision, adding, “I will be supporting Mike Mangan for Mayor and Jay Bryant and Sheila Vidreiro for Council. I believe that they have the experience, time, and dedication to continue the good work that we have been doing. There is much more to do, and I am confident that they will serve the people of Manasquan well.”

Referring to initiatives he and Councilman Mangan had sought together, Mayor Donovan told The Coast Star that he believes Mr. Mangan will continue to pursue those that “have fallen by the wayside.”

The mayor also expressed his appreciation for the support he has received from the community, especially his wife, Jane, and members of the borough council.

In his own announcement, Councilman Mangan, who grew up in Manasquan, said he has decided to run for mayor after consulting with his friends, family, and Mayor Donovan.

“I know that if we stick to the principles of transparency, accountability, and sustainability that we can tackle any problem together,” he stated.

He further said “the work we plan to do is very exciting,” going on to reference the improvements he wants to continue to make to the town, along with the continued construction of the Sea Watch building on Sea Watch beach. Councilman Mangan also talked about how he wishes to accelerate the road paving project during his time to continue the great work that is being done to the town. He also aims to continue to improve and develop the recreation department and expand the various programs offered to the town.

Running with Councilman Mangan will be Sheila Vidreiro, a teacher at Griebling Elementary school in Howell, and former councilman Jay Bryant. Mr. Mangan said both “have proven they are dedicated to the community.”

